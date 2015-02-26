NEW YORK, Feb 26 The debut thriller by author Paula Hawkins, "The Girl on the Train," held tight to the No. 1 spot on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the fifth consecutive week. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Girl on the Train," by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1 2. "All the Light We Cannot See," by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 3 3. "Obsession in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 2 4. "The Nightingale," by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's, $27.99) 6 5. "Private Vegas," by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 4 6. "A Spool of Blue Thread" by Anne Tyler (Knopf, $27.95) 5 7. "The Whites" by Richard Price (Henry Holt, $28.00) - 8. "Motive" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.00) 7 9. "The Accidental Empress" by Allison Pataki (Simon & Schuster/Howard, $26.00) - 10. "Gray Mountain," by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 8 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 4 2. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30) 3 3. "The 20/20 Diet" by Phil McGraw (Bird Street, $26.00) 2 4. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande (Metropolitan, $26.00) 5 5. "The Food Babe Way" by Vani Hari (Little, Brown, $27.00) 1 6. "Majora's Mask 3D Collector's Edition" by Prima Games (Prima Games, $34.99) 38 7. "Believer" by David Axelrod (Penguin Press, $35.00) 6 8. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler (Morrow/Dey Street $28.99) 9 9. "Money: Master the Game," by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 10 10. "God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy," by Mike Huckabee (St. Martin's $26.99) 7 (Week ended Feb. 22, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 Nielsen Co) (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jonathan Oatis)