NEW YORK, May 7 John Sandford's new thriller, "Gathering Prey," debuted at the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, pushing David Baldacci's "Memory Man" into second place. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Gathering Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $28.95) - 2. "Memory Man," by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 1 3. "The Girl on the Train," by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 2 4. "The Liar," by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 3 5. "The Bone Tree," by Greg Iles (Morrow, $27.99) 5 6. "Death Wears a Beauty Mask," by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.00) - 7. "God Help the Child," by Toni Morrison (Knopf, $24.99) 6 8. "Lords of the Sith," by Paul S. Kemp (Del Rey/Lucas, 28.00) - 9. "The Stranger," by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) 8 10. "Every Fifteen Minutes," by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's, $27.99) 7 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Hope," by Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus (Viking, $28.95) - 2. "Legends & Lies," by Bill O'Reilly and David Fisher (Holt, $32.00) 1 3. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 5 4. "The Road to Character," by David Brooks (Random, $28.00) 4 5. "And the Good News Is..." by Dana Perino (Hachette/Twelve, $26.00) 3 6. "The Whole 30," by Melissa Hartwig and Dallas Hartwig (HMH, $30.00) 2 7. "The Hungry Girl Diet Cookbook," by Lisa Lillien (St. Martin's Griffin, $27.99) - 8. "Brain Maker," by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $28.00) - 9. "Dead Wake," by Erik Larson (Crown, $28.00) 7 10. "Missoula," by Jon Krakauer (Doubleday, $28.95) 6 (Week ended May 3, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 Nielsen Co) (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Leslie Adler)