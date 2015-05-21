NEW YORK, May 21 The newest novel in James Patterson's Women's Murder Club series, "14th Deadly Sin," retained the No. 1 spot on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the second consecutive week. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "14th Deadly Sin" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1 2. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 2 3. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 3 4. "Memory Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 4 5. "Gathering Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $28.95) 5 6. "The Liar" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 6 7. "The Forgotten Room" by Lincoln Child (Doubleday, $26.00) - 8. "Dry Bones" by Craig Johnson (Viking, $27.99) - 9. "The Bone Tree" by Greg Iles (Morrow, $27.99) 8 10. "Death Wears a Beauty Mask" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.00) 7 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Wright Brothers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30.00) 1 2. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 3 3. "And the Good News Is ..." by Dana Perino (Hachette/Twelve, $26.00) 8 4. "Legends & Lies" by Bill O'Reilly and David Fisher (Holt, $32.00) 6 5. "Clinton Cash" by Peter Schweizer (Harper, $27.99) 2 6. "A Lucky Life Interrupted" by Tom Brokaw (Random, $27.00) - 7. "American Wife" by Taya Kyle (Morrow, $27.99) 5 8. "The Road to Character" by David Brooks (Random, $28.00) 10 9. "The Book of Joan" by Melissa Rivers (Crown Archetype, $26.00) 7 10. "Hope," by Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus (Viking, $28.95) 4 (Week ended May 10, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2015 The Nielsen Company) (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Steve Orlofsky)