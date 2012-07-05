NEW YORK, July 5 "Gone Girl" shot to the top of
Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday, b umping "Wicked
Business" out of the No. 1 spot.
The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
(Crown, $25.00) 2
2. "Wicked Business" by Janet
Evanovich (Bantam $28) 1
3. "Bloodline: A Sigma Force Novel"
by James Rollins (William Morrow, 27.99) -
4. "Summerland" by Elin Hilderbrand
(Reagan Arthur, $26.99) -
5. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $24.95) 3
6. "The Age of Miracles" by Karen
Thompson Walker (Random House, $26.00) -
7. "The Storm" by Clive Cussler
(Putnam, $27.95) 4
8. "Mission to Paris" by Alan Furst
(Random House, $27.00) 11
9. "Porch Lights" by Dorothea Benton
Frank (William Morrow, $25.99) 7
10. "11th Hour" by James Patterson &
Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "Cowards" by Glenn Beck
(Threshold Editions, $28.00) 1
2. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed
(Knopf, $25.95) 3
3. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein
(Regnery, $27.95) 2
4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4
5. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper
(Ballantine, $26.00) 6
6. "An American Son" by Marco Rubio
(Sentinel, $26.95) 11
7. "It Worked for Me" by Colin Powell
(Harper, $27.99) 5
8. "Leading Culture Change in Global
Organizations" by Daniel Denison
(Jossey-Bass, $34.95) -
9. "What Really Happened: John Edwards,
Our Daughter and Me" by Rielle Hunter
(Benbella, $24.95) -
10. "The Great Destroyer" by David
Limbaugh (Regnery, $29.95) 7
Week ending July 1, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.
