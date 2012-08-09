UPDATE 2-Canada's Shopify forecasts 2017 revenue above estimates
Feb 15 Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.
NEW YORK, Aug 9 "Gone Girl" climbed back to the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday after slipping to third place last week.
The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 3
2. "Odd Apocalypse" by Dean R. Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) -
3. "Friends Forever" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 1
4. "Where We Belong" by Emily Giffin (St. Martin's, $27.99) 2
5. "Black List: A Thriller" by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 4
6. "I, Michael Bennett" by James Patterson/Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99) 6
7. "The Fallen Angel" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 5
8. "Shadow of Night" by Deborah Harkness (Viking, $28.95) 8
9. "Haven" by Kay Hooper (Berkley, $26.95) -
10. "Backfire" by Catherine Coulter 9 (Putnam, $26.95)
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 2
2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00) 4
3. "Vintage Cakes" by Julie Richardson (Ten Speed Press, ($24.00) -
4. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 5
5. "Double Cross" by Ben Macintyre (Crown, $26.00) -
6. "Wheat Belly" by William Davis (Rodale Press, $25.99) 6
7. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 8
8. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $27.99) 30
9. "I Hate Everyone... Starting With Me by Joan Rivers (Berkley, $25.95) 47
10. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26.00) 10
Week ending Aug. 5, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012, Nielsen Co. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jeffrey Benkoe)
Feb 15 Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.
KADUNA, Nigeria, Feb 15 Talba Goni has been trying without luck to get government funds or loans to restart a textile plant in Kaduna, the former industrial heartland in northern Nigeria, that he was running until it closed almost 15 years ago.
HELSINKI, Feb 15 Supercell, the maker of hit mobile game Clash of Clans, said on Wednesday sales growth stalled last year due to competition from new challengers such as Nintendo Co's Pokemon GO, though earnings rose.