NEW YORK, April 11 Debbie Macomber's "Starting Now" debuted at the top of the Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Starting Now" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) - 2. "Six Years" by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) 2 3. "Manuscript Found In Accra" by Paulo Coelho (Knopf, $22.00) - 4. "Life After Life" by Kate Atkinson (L.B./Reagan Arthur, $27.99) - 5. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 5 6. "The Burgess Boys" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $26.00) 6 7. "The Storyteller" by Jodi Picoult (Atria, $28.99) 3 8. "Lover At Last" by J.R. Ward (NAL, $27.95) 1 9. "Alex Cross, Run" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 4 10. "A Week in Winter" by Maeve Binchy (Knopf, $26.95) 8 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 1 2. "It's All Good" by Gwyneth Paltrow (Grand Central, $32.00) - 3. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 6 4. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Bird Street Books, $26.00) 2 5. "The FastDiet" by Michael Mosley (Atria, $24.00) 4 6. "Making Good Habits, Breaking Bad Habits" by Joyce Meyer (FaithWords, $19.99) - 7. "Secrets of Silicon Valley" by Deborah Perry Piscione (Palgrave Macmillan, $27.00) - 8. "Carry on, Warrior" by Glennon Melton (Scribner, $25.00) - 9. "Daring Greatly" by Brene Brown (Gotham, $26.00) 11 10. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99) 10 Week ended April 7, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Chris Michaud and Vicki Allen)