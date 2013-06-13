NEW YORK, June 13 Dan Brown's "Inferno" kept a tight hold on the top spot of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday for the fourth straight week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 1 2. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 2 3. "Zero Hour" by Clive Cussler/Graham Brown (Putnam, $28.95) 3 4. "Revenge Wears Prada" by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster, $25.99) - 5. "Deeply Odd" by Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28.00) 4 6. "The Kill Room" by Jeffery Deaver (Grand Central, $28.00) - 7. "Ladies' Night" by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's, $26.99) - 8. "The 12th of Never" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5 9. "The Hit" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 7 10. "Silken Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 8 Hardcover Non-fiction 1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 1 2. "American Gun" by Chris Kyle (William Morrow, $29.99) - 3. "George Washington" by Jack E. Levin (Threshold Editions, $18.00) - 4. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 2 5. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 5 6. "Keep It Pithy" by Bill O'Reilly (Crown Archetype, $21.99) 6 7. "Finerman's Rules" by Karen Finerman (Buusiness Plus, $27.00) - 8. "Eleven Rings" by Phil Jackson (Penguin, $27.95) 3 9. "The Guns at Last Light" by Rick Atkinson (Henry Holt, $40) 7 10. "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00) 4 Week that ended June 9, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Vicki Allen)