NEW YORK, Nov 27 Janet Evanovich's novel "Takedown Twenty" knocked John Grisham's "Sycamore Row" off its perch atop a U.S. best-sellers list on Wednesday after four weeks in the No. 1 spot. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Takedown Twenty" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) - 2. "King and Maxwell" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) - 3. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1 4. "The First Phone Call from Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 2 5. "Dust" by Patricia Cornwell (Putnam, $$28.95) 3 6. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 6 7. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 5 8. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 8 9. "Mirage" by Clive Cussler/Jack Du Brul (Putnam, $ 28.95) 7 10. "The Valley of Amazement" by Amy Tan (Ecco, $29.99) 10 Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1 2. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 2 3. "Miracles and Massacres" by Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $27.00) - 4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow, $29.99) 3 5. "Guinness World Records 2014" (Guinness World Records, $28.95 ) 7 6. "The Bully Pulpit" by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00) 5 7. "Soul Healing Miracles" by Zhi Gang Sha (BenBella, $24.95) 6 8. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 8 9. "George Washington's Secret Six" by Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 13 10. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 4 Week ending Nov. 24, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Philip Barbara)