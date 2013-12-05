NEW YORK, Dec 5 James Patterson's newest novel, "Cross My Heart," soared straight to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) - 2. "Takedown Twenty" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 1 3. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3 4. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King (Scribner, $30.00) 6 5. "King and Maxwell" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) 2 6. "The First Phone Call From Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 4 7. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27.00) 7 8. "Dust" by Patricia Cornwell (Putnam, $28.95) 5 9. "S." by J.J. Abrams and Doug Dorst (L,B/Mulholland, $35.00) 14 10. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 8 Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1 2. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 2 3. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 8 4. "Guinness World Records 2014" (Guinness World Records, $28.95 ) 5 5. "George Washington's Secret Six" by Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95) 9 6. "Miracles and Massacres" by Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 3 7. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow, $29.99) 4 8. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson (Howard Books, $22.99) 10 9. "Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook" by Gary Vaynerchuk (HarperBusiness, $29.99) - 10. "Let Me Off at the Top!" by Ron Burgundy (Crown Archetype, $22.00) 14 Week ending Dec. 1, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Bill Trott)