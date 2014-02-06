Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Sue Monk Kidd's newest novel, "The Invention of Wings," kept a firm grip on the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers on Thursday for a fourth consecutive week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 1 2. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 3 3. "First Love" by James Patterson and Emily Raymond (Little, Brown, $26.00 2 4. "Still Life with Bread Crumbs" by Anna Quindlen (Random House, $26.00) - 5. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 4 6. "The First Phone Call From Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 5 7. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $29.95) 6 8. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29.00) 7 9. "Standup Guy" by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) 10 10. "An Officer and a Spy" by Robert Harris (Knopf, $27.95) - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Duty" by Robert M. Gates (Knopf, $35.00) 1 2. "The Love Playbook" by La La Anthony (Penguin, $24.95) - 3. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $24.99) 2 4. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 5 5. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 3 6. "Soul Healing Miracles" by Zhi Gang Sha (BenBella, $24.95) - 7. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork (Bird Street Books, $25.95) 4 8. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 8 9. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz (Harper Wave, $25.99) 6 10. "The Daniel Plan" by Rick Warren (Zondervan, $24.99) 7 Week ended Feb. 2, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Amanda Kwan)
