NEW YORK, March 13 "Words of Radiance" by Brandon Sanderson knocked the "The Chase" from the top of the U.S. bestsellers list to fourth place on Thursday. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Words of Radiance" by Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $28.99) - 2. "The Bootlegger" by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95) - 3. "Private L.A." by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 2 4. "The Chase" by Janet Evanovich and Lee Goldberg (Bantam, $28.00) 1 5. "Concealed in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 3 6. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 5 7. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 6 8. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 9 9. "Bone Deep" by Randy Wayne White (Putnam, $26.95) - 10. "Killer" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.00) 7 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1 2. "Uganda Be Kidding Me" by Chelsea Handler (Grand Central, $27.00) - 3. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz (HarperWave, $25.99) 6 4. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 4 5. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) 9 6. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 7 7. "I Can See Clearly Now" by Wayne W. Dyer (Hay House, $27.95) 16 8. "The Future of the Mind" by Michio Kaku (Doubleday, $28.95) 5 9. "A Short Guide to a Long Life" by David B. Agus (Simon & Schuster, $17.95) 3 10. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 11 Week ended March 9, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Richard Chang)