NEW YORK, April 10 Author Mary Higgins Clark's novel "I've Got You Under My Skin," pushed James Patterson off of the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday into third place. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "I've Got You Under My Skin" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) - 2. "The King" by J.R. Ward (NAL, $27.95) - 3. "NYPD Red 2" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1 4. "Missing You" by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) 2 5. "Power Play" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 4 6. "Blossom Street Brides" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 3 7. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 5 8. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 6 9. "The Bootlegger" by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95) 7 10. "By Its Cover" by Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly, 26.00) - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Flash Boys" by Michael Lewis (Norton, $27.95) - 2. "The Women of Duck Commander" by Kay Robertson (Howard Books, $25.99) - 3. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork (Bird Street Books, 25.95) 23 4. "The Hungry Girl Diet" by Lisa Lillien (St. Martin's Griffin, $26.99) 1 5. "Don't Hurt People and Don't Take Their Stuff" by Matt Kibbe (William Morrow, $23.99) - 6. "Thrive" by Arianna Huffington (Harmony, $26.00) 2 7. "10% Happier" by Dan Harris (It Books, $25.99) 15 8. "A Call to Action" by Jimmy Carter (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 3 9. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 7 10. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) 5 Week ended April 6, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jan Paschal)