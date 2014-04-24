April 24 Author Nora Roberts' novel "The Collector," claimed the top spot on the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday in its opening week. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Collector" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) - 2. "I've Got You Under My Skin" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 1 3. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30) 6 4. "NYPD Red 2" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28) 2 5. "Carnal Curiosity" by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) 3 6. "Keep Quiet" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's, $27.99) 4 7. "Missing You" by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) 5 8. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 9 9. "Power Play" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28) 8 10. "Blossom Street Brides" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26) 10 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Flash Boys" by Michael Lewis (Norton, $27.95) 1 2. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork (Bird Street Books, 25.95) 3 3. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28) 7 4. "The Women of Duck Commander" by Kay Robertson (Howard Books, $25.99) 4 5. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27) 10 6. "Players First" by John Calipari (Penguin Press, $28.95) - 7. "Thrive" by Arianna Huffington (Harmony, $26) 8 8. "The Confidence Code" by Katty Kay and Claire Shipman (HarperBusiness, $27.99) - 9. "The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox Diet" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28.00) 27 10. "10% Happier" by Dan Harris (It Books, $25.99) 11 Week ended April 20, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Eric Kelsey and Lisa Shumaker)