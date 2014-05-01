May 1 Author David Baldacci's thriller "The Target," debuted atop the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Target" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $28.00) - 2. "The Collector" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 1 3. "Chestnut Street" by Maeve Binchy (Knopf, $26.95) - 4. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30) 3 5. "I've Got You Under My Skin" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 2 6. "Bridge to Haven" by Francine Rivers (Tyndale, $25.99) - 7. "The Serpent of Venice" by Christopher Moore (William Morrow, $26.99) - 8. "NYPD Red 2" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28) 4 9. "Otherwise Engaged" by Amanda Quick (Putnam, $26.95) - 10. "Missing You" by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) 7 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Smart Money Smart Kids" by Dave Ramsey (Lampo Press, $24.99) - 2. "Everybody's Got Something" by Robin Roberts (Grand Central, $27.00) - 3. "Flash Boys" by Michael Lewis (Norton, $27.95) 1 4. "A Fighting Chance" by Elizabeth Warren (Metropolitan, $28.00) - 5. "Optimal Living 360" by Sanjay Jain (Greenleaf, $19.95) 27 6. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27) 5 7. "Capital in the Twenty-First Century" by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 37 8. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28) 3 9. "Thrive" by Arianna Huffington (Harmony, $26) 7 10. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork (Bird Street Books, 25.95) 2 Week ended April 27, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Diane Craft)