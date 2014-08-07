NEW YORK, Aug 7 "A Perfect Life," the newest romance by prolific writer Danielle Steel, retained the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the second consecutive week. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "A Perfect Life" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 1 2. "Tom Clancy: Support and Defend" by Mark Greaney, (Putnam, $28.95) 2 3. "Fast Track" by Julie Garwood (Dutton, $26.99) - 4. "The Heist" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 3 5. "The Book of Life" by Deborah Harkness (Viking, $28.95) 4 6. "Big Little Lies" by Liane Moriarty (Putnam/Amy Einhorn, 26.95) - 7. "Invisible" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00) 5 8. "Act of War" by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) 6 9. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 9 10. "Top Secret Twenty-One" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 7 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "America" by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99) 1 2. "One Nation," by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 2 3. "Blood Feud" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.99) 3 4. "A Spy Among Friends" by Ben Macintyre (Crown, $27.00) - 5. "Hard Choices" by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 4 6. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book" by Diane Muldrow (Random/Golden Books, $9.99) 5 7. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 7 8. "The Mockingbird Next Door" by Marja Mills (Penguin, $27.95) 6 9. "Think Like a Freak," by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow, $28.99) 9 10. "Instinct," by T.D. Jakes (FaithWords, $25.00) 8 Week ended Aug. 3, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)