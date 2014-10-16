Oct 16 John Sandford's newest murder-mystery, "Deadline," debuted at the top of the best-seller list on Thursday, pushing James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge's "Burn" from the top spot. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Deadline," by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) - 2. "Burn," by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.00) 1 3. "Edge of Eternity," by Ken Follett (Dutton, $36.00) 2 4. "Mr. Miracle," by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $18.00) - 5. "Paris Match," by Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) - 6. "Somewhere Safe with Somebody Good," by Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95) 5 7. "Personal," by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.00) 4 8. "Lila," by Marilynne Robinson (FSG, $26.00) - 9. "The Lost Key," by Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison (Putnam, $26.95) 3 10. "The Christmas Bouquet," by Sherryl Woods (Mira, $16.95) - Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00) 1 2. "Thug Kitchen," by Thug Kitchen (Rodale, $24.99) - 3. "Not that Kind of Girl," by Lena Dunham (Random House, $28.00) 3 4. "Stop the Coming Civil War," by Michael Savage (Hachette/Center Street, $26.00) - 5. "Agents of the Apocalypse," by David Jeremiah (Tyndale, $24.99) - 6. "The Innovators," by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35.00) - 7. "Worthy Fights," by Leon Panetta (Penguin Press, $36.00) - 8. "You Can, You Will," by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24.00) 4 9. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande (Metropolitan, $26.00) - 10. "Guinness World Records 2015," (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 7 Week ended Oct. 12, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Eric Kelsey and Gunna Dickson)