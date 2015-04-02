NEW YORK, April 2 Author Paula Hawkins' debut thriller, "The Girl on the Train," kept its grip on the top spot on the U.S. bestsellers list for the tenth straight week on Thursday. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Girl on the Train," by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1 2. "The Stranger" by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) - 3. "NYPD Red 3" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28.00) 2 4. "All the Light We Cannot See," by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 3 5. "Last One Home" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) 4 6. "Prodigal Son" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 5 7. "The Nightingale," by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's, $27.99) 10 8. "The Assassin" by Clive Cussler and Justin Scott (Putnam, $28.95) 6 9. "A Spool of Blue Thread" by Anne Tyler (Knopf, $27.95) 8 10. "The Buried Giant" by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf, $26.95) 9 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Dead Wake" by Erik Larson (Crown, $28.00) 1 2. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 5 3. "Back in the Day Bakery, Made with Love" Cheryl Day and Griffith Day, (Artisan, $24.95) 22 4. "Get What's Yours" by Lawrence J. Kotlikoff, Philip Moeller and Paul Solman (Simon & Schuster, $19.99) 4 5. "The 20/20 Diet" by Phil McGraw (Bird Street, $26.00) 8 6. "Becoming Steve Jobs" by Brent Schlender and Rick Tetzeli (Crown, $30.00) - 7. "Better than Before" by Gretchen Rubin (Crown, $26.00) 6 8. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande (Metropolitan, $26.00) 7 9. "Pioneer Girl" by Laura Ingalls Wilder (South Dakota Historical Society, $39.95) 2 10. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30) 9 (Week ended March 29, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 Nielsen Co) (Editing by Patricia Reaney, Bernard Orr)