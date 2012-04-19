NEW YORK, April 19 John Grisham's new novel, "Calico Joe" debuted at the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham -

(Doubleday, $24.95)

2. "Guilty Wives" by James Patterson & David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2

3. "Come Home" by Lisa Scottoline - (St. Martin's, $27.99)

4. "The Lost Years" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 1

5. "The Shoemaker's Wife" by Adriana Trigiani (Harper, $26.99) 6

6. "Sacré Bleu" by Christopher Moore (Morrow, $26.99) 3

7. "Stay Close" by Harlan Coben (Dutton, $27.95) 8

8. "The Limpopo Academy of Private Detection" by Alexander McCall Smith (Pantheon, $24.95) 4

9. "Betrayal" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte $28) 5

10. "The Lifeboat" by Charlotte Rogan (Reagan/Arthur, $24.99) -

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Drift" by Rachel Maddow (Crown, $25) 1

2. "Mrs. Kennedy and Me" by Clint Hill with Lisa McCubbin (Gallery, $26) 7

3. "The Big Miss" by Hank Haney (Crown, $26) 3

4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 5

5. "A Natural Woman" by Carole King (Grand Central, $29.99) -

6. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman M.D.(Little, Brown $27.99) 10

7. "Trickle Down Tyranny" by Michael Savage (Morrow, $26.99) 4

8. "Let it Go" by T.D. Jakes (Atria, $25) 16

9. "Imagine" by Jonah Lehrer (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26) 6

10. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 8 (Editing by Christine Kearney)