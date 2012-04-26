NEW YORK, April 26 David Baldacci's latest novel, "The Innocent," shot to the top of Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) -

2. "The Witness" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) -

3. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham 1

4. "Unnatural Acts," Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) -

5. "Guilty Wives" by James Patterson & David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2

6. "The Lost Years" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 4

7. "What Doesn't Kill You. Iris Johansen (St. Martin's, $27.99) -

8. "Come Home" by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's, $27.99) 3

9. "The Shoemaker's Wife" by Adriana Trigiani (Harper, $26.99) 5

10. "Sacré Bleu" by Christopher Moore (Morrow, $26.99) 6

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Drift" by Rachel Maddow (Crown, $25) 1

2. "Let's Pretend That This Never Happened" by Jenny Lawson (Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $25.95) -

3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 4

4. "Imagine" by Jonah Lehrer (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26) 9

5. "The Presidents Club" by Nancy Gibbs & Michael Duffy (Simon & Schuster, $32.50) -

6. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman M.D.(Little, Brown $27.99) 6

7. "The Big Miss" by Hank Haney (Crown, $26) 3

8. "By Invitation Only. Alexis Maybank & Alexandra" by Wilkis Wilson (Portfolio, $27.95) -

9. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 12

10. "Mrs. Kennedy and Me" by Clint Hill with Lisa McCubbin (Gallery, $26) 7 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)