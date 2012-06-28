UPDATE 1-Starboard takes 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
NEW YORK, June 28 "Wicked Business" soared to the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday.
The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Wicked Business" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam $28) -
2. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 2
3. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham, (Doubleday, $24.95) 1
4. "The Storm" by Clive Cussler (Putnam, $27.95) 4
5. "11th Hour" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 8
6. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 7
7. "Porch Lights" by Dorothea Benton Frank (William Morrow, $25.99) 6
8. "Stolen Prey" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 9
9. "The Third Gate" by Lincoln Child (Doubleday, $25.95) 5
10. "Canada" by Richard Ford (Ecco, $27.99) 12
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. "Cowards" by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions, $28.00) 1
2. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein (Regnery, $27.95) 3
3. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed (Knopf, $25.95) 7
4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2
5. "It Worked for Me" by Colin Powell (Harper, $27.99) 4
6. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper (Ballantine, $26.00) 10
7. "The Great Destroyer" by David Limbaugh (Regnery, $29.95) 5
8. "Barack Obama" by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster, $32.50) -
9. "Unintended Consequences" by Ed Conard (Portfolio, $27.95) 6
10. "Hostile Takeover" by Matt Kibbe (William Morrow, $26.99) -
Week ending June 14, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Christine Kearney)
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
* Underlying h1 sales A$29.1 bln vs A$28.3 bln (Adds company comment, dividend, earnings breakdown)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Provocative far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos resigned on Tuesday as a senior editor of the Breitbart News website after he was vilified and lost a book deal over comments that condoned certain intimate relations between men and young teenage boys.