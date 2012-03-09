UPDATE 1-Mattel to sell toys on Alibaba's Tmall
Feb 14 Barbie maker Mattel Inc became the latest U.S. company to sell products on Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's online marketplace Tmall to expand its reach in China.
NEW YORK, March 8 "Lone Wolf" held its place at the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Friday.
The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Lone Wolf" by Jodi Picoult (Atria, $28) 1
2. "Victims" by Jonathan Kellerman -
3. "Kill Shot" by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 4
4. "Celebrity in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 2
5. "Private Games" by James Patterson & Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5
6. "The Wolf Gift" by Anne Rice (Knopf, $25.95) 7
7. "Defending Jacob" by William Landay (Delacorte, $26) 6
8. "Cinnamon Roll Murder" by Joanne Fluke (Kensington, $24) -
9. "A Perfect Blood" by Kim Harrison (Harper Voyager, $26.99) 3
10. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 10
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, with Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice (Morrow, $26.99) 1
2. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown $27.99) -
3. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4
4. "The Power of Habit" by Charles Duhigg (Random House, $28) -
5. "The End of Illness" by David Agus, M.D. (Free Press, $26) 3
6. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 6
7. "Becoming China's Bitch" by Peter Kiernan (Turner, $27.95) -
8. "Wishes Fulfilled" by Wayne W. Dyer (Hay House, $24.95) -
9. "Indivisible" by James Robison & Jay W. Richards (FaithWords, $21.99) 7
10. "Let It Go" by T.D. Jakes
(Atria, $25) - (Editing by Christine Kearney)
