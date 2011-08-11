(Corrects title in lead to "Cold Vengeance)

NEW YORK Aug 11 (Reuters Life!) - "Cold Vengeance" jumped to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Cold Vengeance" by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $26.99) -

2. "A Dance with Dragons' by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $35) 2

3. "Full Black" by Brad Thor (Atria, $26.99) 3

4. "Retribution" by Sherrilyn Kenyon (St. Martin's, $25.99) -

5. "Ghost Story" by Jim Butcher (Roc, $27.95) 1

6. "Portrait of a Spy" by. Daniel Silva (Harper, $26.99) 4

7. "Now You See Her" by James Patterson & Michael Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5

8. "Happy Birthday" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $20) 6

9. "State of Wonder" by Ann Patchett (Harper, $26.99) 9

10. "Then Came You" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria, $26.99) 8

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "A Stolen Life" by Jaycee Dugard (Simon & Schuster, $24.99) 1

2. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 5

3. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 3

4. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach illus. by Ricardo Cortes (Akashic $14.95) 2

5. "In the Garden of Beasts" by Erik Larson (Crown, $26) 4

6. "Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain" by Ryan Blair with Don Yaeger (Portfolio $25.95) -

7. "Bossypants" by Tina Fey (LB/Reagan Arthur, $26.99) 6

8. "The Greater Journey" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $37.50) 8

9. "Through My Eyes" by Tim Tebow with Nathan Whitaker (Harper, $26.99) 14

10. "The Dukan Diet" by Dr. Pierre Dukan (Crown, $26) 7

