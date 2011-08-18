NEW YORK Aug 18 (Reuters Life!) - "A Dance with Dragons" soared to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "A Dance with Dragons' by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $35) 2

2. "Full Black" by Brad Thor (Atria, $26.99) 3

3. "The Ideal Man" by Julie Garwood (Dutton, $26.95) -

4. "Cold Vengeance" by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $26.99) 1

5. "Ghost Story" by Jim Butcher (Roc, $27.95) 5

6. "Victory and Honor" by W.E.B. Griffin & William E. Butterworth IV (Putnam, $26.95) -

7. "Star Wars: Ascension" by Christie Golden (Del Rey/LucasBooks, $27" -

8. "Portrait of a Spy" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $26.99) 6

9. "The Magician King" by Lev Grossman (Viking, $26.95) -

10. "The Help" by Kathryn Stockett (Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $24.95) 17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "A Stolen Life" by Jaycee Dugard (Simon & Schuster, $24.99) 1

2. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 3

3. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 2

4. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach illus. by Ricardo Cortes (Akashic $14.95) 4

5. "Prime Time" by Jane Fonda (Random House, $27) -

6. "1493" by Charles C. Mann (Knopf, $30.50) -

7. "In the Garden of Beasts" by Erik Larson (Crown, $26) 5

8. "After America" by Mark Steyn (Regnery, $29.95) -

9. "The Dukan Diet" by Dr. Pierre Dukan (Crown, $26) 10

10. "The Greater Journey" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $37.50) 8