NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters Life!) - "Flash and Bones" jumped
to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on
Friday.
The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Flash and Bones" by Kathy Reichs --
(Scribner, $26.99)
2. "A Dance with Dragons by George R.R.
Martin (Bantam, $35) 2
3. "The Measure of the Magic" by Terry
Brooks (Del Rey, $27) --
4. "The Omen Machine" by Terry Goodkind
(Tor, $29.99) 1
5. "Cold Vengeance" by Douglas Preston &
Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $26.99) 4
6. "Full Black" by Brad Thor (Atria,
$26.99) 3
7. "The Help" by Kathryn Stockett
(Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $24.95) 5
8. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's
Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 10
9. "Ghost Story" by Jim Butcher (Roc,
$27.95) 6
10. "Portrait of a Spy" by Daniel Silva
(Harper, $26.99) 9
Hardcover nonfiction:
1. "A Stolen Life" by Jaycee Dugard
(Simon & Schuster, $24.99) 1
2. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno
(Free Press, $25) 2
3. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand
(Random House, $27) 3
4. "In the Garden of Beasts" by Erik
Larson (Crown, $26) 5
5. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach
illus. by Ricardo Cortes (Akashic $14.95) 6
6. "After America" by Mark Steyn
(Regnery, $29.95) 7
7. "The Dukan Diet" by Dr. Pierre Dukan
(Crown, $26) 9
8. "Prime Time" by Jane Fonda (Random
House, $27) 4
9. "The Greater Journey" by David
McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $37.50) 10
10. "1493" by Charles C. Mann
(Knopf, $30.50) 8
