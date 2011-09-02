NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters Life!) - "Flash and Bones" jumped to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Friday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Flash and Bones" by Kathy Reichs -- (Scribner, $26.99)

2. "A Dance with Dragons by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $35) 2

3. "The Measure of the Magic" by Terry Brooks (Del Rey, $27) --

4. "The Omen Machine" by Terry Goodkind (Tor, $29.99) 1

5. "Cold Vengeance" by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $26.99) 4

6. "Full Black" by Brad Thor (Atria, $26.99) 3

7. "The Help" by Kathryn Stockett (Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $24.95) 5

8. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 10

9. "Ghost Story" by Jim Butcher (Roc, $27.95) 6

10. "Portrait of a Spy" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $26.99) 9

Hardcover nonfiction:

1. "A Stolen Life" by Jaycee Dugard (Simon & Schuster, $24.99) 1

2. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 2

3. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 3

4. "In the Garden of Beasts" by Erik Larson (Crown, $26) 5

5. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach illus. by Ricardo Cortes (Akashic $14.95) 6

6. "After America" by Mark Steyn (Regnery, $29.95) 7

7. "The Dukan Diet" by Dr. Pierre Dukan (Crown, $26) 9

8. "Prime Time" by Jane Fonda (Random House, $27) 4

9. "The Greater Journey" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $37.50) 10

10. "1493" by Charles C. Mann (Knopf, $30.50) 8 (Editing by Patricia Reaney; Reuters Messaging: patricia.reaney.reuters.com@reuters.net;+1 646 223-6286; patricia.reaney@reuters.com' For the latest Reuters Lifestyle news see: www.reuters.com/news/lifestyle))