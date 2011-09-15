NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters Life!) - "Kill Me If You Can" held on to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Kill Me If You Can" by James Patterson & Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $27.99 1

2. "The Race" by Clive Cussler & Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95) -

3. "Dark Predator" by Christine Feehan Berkley, $26.95 -

4. "A Dance with Dragons by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $35) 2

5. "The Art of Fielding" by Chad Harbach (Little, Brown, $25.99) -

6. "Prey" by Linda Howard (Ballantine, $26) -

7. "Pirate King" by Laurie R. King (Bantam, $25) -

8. "Flash and Bones" by Kathy Reichs (Scribner, $26.99) 4

9. "The Leftovers" by Tom Perrotta (St. Martin's, $25.99) 6

10. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 10

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "In My Time" by Dick Cheney with Liz Cheney (Threshold, $35) 1

2. "Start Something That Matters" by Blake Mycoskie (Spiegel & Grau, $22) -

3. "That Used to Be Us" by Thomas L. Friedman & Michael Mandelbaum (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) -

4. "The Two-Second Advantage" by Vivek Ranadiv & Kevin Maney (Crown, $25) -

5. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 4

6. "A Stolen Life" by Jaycee Dugard (Simon & Schuster, $24.99) 2

7. "In the Garden of Beasts" by Erik Larson (Crown, $26) 6

8. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 3

9. "Bossypants" Tina Fey (LB/Reagan Arthur, $26.99) 12

10. "1493" by Charles C. Mann (Knopf, $30.50) 10