Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters Life!) - "New York to Dallas" leapt to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.
The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "New York to Dallas" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) -
2. "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday, $26.95) -
3. "Kill Me If You Can" by James Patterson & Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $27.99 1
4. "Abuse of Power" by Michael Savage (St. Martin's, $25.99) -
5. "Robert B. Parker's Killing the Blues" by Michael Brandman (Putnam, $25.95) -
6. "A Dance with Dragons" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $35) 4
7. "The Race" by Clive Cussler & Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95) 2
8. "The Art of Fielding" by Chad Harbach (Little, Brown, $25.99) 5
9. "How Firm a Foundation" by David Weber (Tor, $27.99) -
10. "Goddess of Vengeance" by Jackie Collins (St. Martin's, $26.99) -
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Jacqueline Kennedy" Foreword by Caroline Kennedy (Hyperion, $60) -
2. "Every Day a Friday" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24.99) -
3. "That Used to Be Us" by Thomas L. Friedman & Michael Mandelbaum (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) 3
4. "The Lean Startup" by Eric Ries (Crown, $26) -
5. "In My Time" by Dick Cheney with Liz Cheney (Threshold, $35) 1
6. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 5
7. "A Stolen Life" by Jaycee Dugard (Simon & Schuster, $24.99) 6
8. "Pearl Jam Twenty" by Pearl Jam (Simon & Schuster, $40) -
9. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 8
10. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach, illus. by Ricardo Corts (Akashic, $14.95) 11 (Editing by Patricia Reaney; Reuters Messaging: patricia.reaney.reuters.com@reuters.net;+1 646 223-6286; patricia.reaney@reuters.com' For the latest Reuters Lifestyle news see: www.reuters.com/news/lifestyle))
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.
HAVANA, Feb 11 Canada's best-known writer Margaret Atwood said it was largely worries about women's issues after the U.S. election that made her book "The Handmaid's Tale" the latest dystopian novel to shoot back up bestseller lists.