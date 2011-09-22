NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters Life!) - "New York to Dallas" leapt to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "New York to Dallas" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) -

2. "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday, $26.95) -

3. "Kill Me If You Can" by James Patterson & Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $27.99 1

4. "Abuse of Power" by Michael Savage (St. Martin's, $25.99) -

5. "Robert B. Parker's Killing the Blues" by Michael Brandman (Putnam, $25.95) -

6. "A Dance with Dragons" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $35) 4

7. "The Race" by Clive Cussler & Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95) 2

8. "The Art of Fielding" by Chad Harbach (Little, Brown, $25.99) 5

9. "How Firm a Foundation" by David Weber (Tor, $27.99) -

10. "Goddess of Vengeance" by Jackie Collins (St. Martin's, $26.99) -

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Jacqueline Kennedy" Foreword by Caroline Kennedy (Hyperion, $60) -

2. "Every Day a Friday" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24.99) -

3. "That Used to Be Us" by Thomas L. Friedman & Michael Mandelbaum (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) 3

4. "The Lean Startup" by Eric Ries (Crown, $26) -

5. "In My Time" by Dick Cheney with Liz Cheney (Threshold, $35) 1

6. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 5

7. "A Stolen Life" by Jaycee Dugard (Simon & Schuster, $24.99) 6

8. "Pearl Jam Twenty" by Pearl Jam (Simon & Schuster, $40) -

9. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 8

10. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach, illus. by Ricardo Corts (Akashic, $14.95) 11