NEW YORK Oct 13 "Shock Wave" hit the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Shock Wave" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) -

2. "The Affair" by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28) 1

3. "Survivors" by James Wesley, Rawles (Atria, $24) -

4. "Neverwinter Saga, Book II" by R.A. Salvatore (Wizards of the Coast, $27.95) -

5. "Lethal" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26.99) 4

6. "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday, $26.95) 5

7. "1225 Christmas Tree Lane" by Debbie Macomber (Mira, $16.95) 2

8. "Aleph" by Paulo Coelho (Knopf, $24.95) 6

9. "A Dance with Dragons" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $35) 8

10. "The Dovekeepers" by Alice Hoffman (Scribner, $27.99) -

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 1

2. "Boomerang" by Michael Lewis (Norton, $25.95) -

3. "I Never Thought I'd See the Day!" by David Jeremiah (FaithWords, $24.99) -

4. "Seriously ... I'm Kidding" by Ellen DeGeneres (Grand Central, $26.99) -

5. "Every Day a Friday" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24.99) 3

6. "This Is Herman Cain!" by Herman Cain (Threshold, $25) -

7. "Jacqueline Kennedy" Foreword by Caroline Kennedy (Hyperion, $60) 2

8. "The Ultimate Question 2.0" by Fred Reichheld with Rob Markey (Harvard Business Press, $27.95) 23

9. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 4

10. "That Used to Be Us" by Thomas L. Friedman & Michael Mandelbaum (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) 8