NEW YORK Oct 20 "The Best of Me" jumped to the No. 1 spot on the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) -

2. "The Marriage Plot" by Jeffrey Eugenides (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) -

3 "Snuff" by Terry Pratchett (Harper, $25.99) -

4. "The Affair" by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28) 2

5. "Shock Wave" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 1

6. "A Dance with Dragons" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $35) 9

7. "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday, $26.95) 6

8. "Lethal" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central, $26.99) 5

9. "The Dovekeepers" by Alice Hoffman (Scribner, $27.99) 10

10. "1225 Christmas Tree Lane" by Debbie Macomber (Mira, $16.95) 7

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 1

2. "Boomerang" by Michael Lewis (Norton, $25.95) 2

3. "Paula Deen's Southern Cooking Bible" by Paula Deen with Melissa Clark (Simon & SChuster, $29.99) -

4. "Trust Me, I'm Dr. Ozzy" (Grand Central,$26.99) -

5. "Seriously ... I'm Kidding" by Ellen DeGeneres (Grand Central, $26.99) 4

6. "I Never Thought I'd See the Day!" by David Jeremiah (FaithWords, $24.99) 3

7. "Jacqueline Kennedy" Foreword by Caroline Kennedy (Hyperion, $60) 7

8. "That Used to Be Us" by Thomas L. Friedman & Michael Mandelbaum (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) 10

9. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 9

10. "Great by Choice" by Jim Collins & - Morton T. Hansen (Harper, $29.99) -