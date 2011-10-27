NEW YORK Oct 27 "The Best of Me" held on to the No. 1 spot on the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list for the second week on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 1

2. "Christmas Wedding" by James Patterson with Richard DiLallo (Little, Brown, $25.99) -

3. "Bonnie" by Iris Johansen (St.Martin's $27.99) -

4. "The Affair" by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28) 4

5. "The Marriage Plot" by Jeffrey Eugenides (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) 2

6. "Damned" by Chuch Palahniuk (Doubeday, $24.95) -

7. "Shock Wave" by John Sandford (Putnam, $27.95) 5

8. "The Sense of an Ending" by Julian Barnes (Knopf, $23.95) -

9. "Tehran Initiative" by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale, $26.99) -

10. "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday, $26.95) 7

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 1

2. "Boomerang" by Michael Lewis (Norton, $25.95) 2

3. "Suicide of a Superpower" by Patrick J. Buchanan (Thomas Dunne/St. Martin's, $27.99) -

4. "Paula Deen's Southern Cooking Bible" by Paula Deen with Melissa Clark (Simon & SChuster, $29.99) 3

5. "Nearing Home: Life, Faith and Finishing Well" by Billy Graham. Thomas Nelson, $19.99 -

6. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 9

7. "Seriously ... I'm Kidding" by Ellen DeGeneres (Grand Central, $26.99) 5

8. "Jacqueline Kennedy" Foreword by Caroline Kennedy (Hyperion, $60) 7

9. "That Used to Be Us" by Thomas L. Friedman & Michael Mandelbaum (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) 8

10. "West by West" by Jerry West and Jonathan Coleman (Little, Brown, $27.99) -