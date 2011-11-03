NEW YORK Nov 3 "The Litigators" by John
Grisham leapt to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers
list on Thursday.
The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "The Litigators" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95) -
2. "1Q84" by Haruki Murakami
(Knopf, $30.50) -
3. "The Snow Angel" by Glenn Beck
(Threshold, $21) -
4. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks
(Grand Central, $25.99) 1
5. "The Christmas Wedding" by James Patterson
with Richard DiLallo (Little, Brown, $25.99) 2
6. "The Night Eternal" by Guillermo Del
Toro & Chuck Hogan (Morrow, $26.99) -
7. "The Marriage Plot" by Jeffrey
Eugenides (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) 5
8. "Damned" by Chuch Palahniuk
(Doubeday, $24.95) 6
9. "The Affair" by Lee Child
(Delacorte, $28) 4
10. "The Sense of an Ending" by
Julian Barnes (Knopf, $23.95) 8
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson
(Simon & Schuster, $35) -
2. "Nearing Home: Life, Faith
and Finishing Well" by Billy Graham.
Thomas Nelson, $19.99 5
3. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 1
4. "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel
Kahneman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $30) -
5. "Every Day a Friday" by Joel Osteen
(FaithWords, $24.99) 13
6. "Boomerang" by Michael Lewis
(Norton, $25.95) 2
7. "Three and Out" by John U. Bacon
(Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) -
8. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand
(Random House, $27) 6
9. "The End of Normal" by Stephanie Madoff
Mack (Blue Rider Press, $26.95) -
10. "Paula Deen's Southern Cooking Bible"
by Paula Deen with Melissa Clark
(Simon & SChuster, $29.99) 4
(Editing by Patricia Reaney; Reuters Messaging:
patricia.reaney.reuters.com@reuters.net;+1 646 223-6286;
patricia.reaney@reuters.com' For the latest Reuters Lifestyle
news see: www.reuters.com/news/lifestyle))