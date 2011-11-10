NEW YORK Nov 10 "Zero Day" soared to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Zero Day" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) -

2. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1

3. "Hotel Vendome" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28) -

4. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 4

5 "1Q84" by Haruki Murakami (Knopf, $30.50) 2

6. "Lost December" by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99) -

7. "The Snow Angel" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $21) 3

8. "The Christmas Wedding" by James Patterson with Richard DiLallo (Little, Brown, $25.99) 5

9. "Out of Oz" by Gregory Maguire (Morrow, $26.99) -

10. "The Marriage Plot" by Jeffrey Eugenides (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) 7

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1

2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 3

3. "Jack Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $27.50) -

4. "Nearing Home: Life, Faith and Finishing Well" by Billy Graham. Thomas Nelson, $19.99 2

5. "Blue Nights" by Joan Didion (Knopf, $25) -

6. "No Higher Honor" by Condoleezza Rice (Crown, $35) -

7. "The Time of Our Lives" by Tom Brokaw (Random House, $26) -

8. "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?" by Mindy Kaling (Crown, $25) -

9. "Every Day a Friday" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24.99) 5

10. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 8