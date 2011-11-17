NEW YORK Nov 17 Stephen King's newest book,
"11/22/63," jumped straight to the top of the Publishers Weekly
best-sellers list on Thursday.
The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "11/22/63" by Stephen King
(Scribner, $35) -
2. "The Litigators" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95) 2
3. "Zero Day" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $27.99) 1
4. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks
(Grand Central, $25.99) 4
5 "1Q84" by Haruki Murakami
(Knopf, $30.50) 5
6. "The Christmas Wedding" by James
Patterson with Richard DiLallo
(Little, Brown, $25.99) 8
7. "The Alloy of Law" by
Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $24.99) -
8. "The Snow Angel" by Glenn Beck
(Threshold, $21) 7
9. "The Prague Cemetery" by Umberto Eco
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $27) -
10. "Hotel Vendome" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28) 3
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson
(Simon & Schuster, $35) 1
2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2
3. "Back to Work" by Bill Clinton
(Knopf, $23.95) -
4. "Nearing Home: Life, Faith
and Finishing Well" by Billy Graham.
Thomas Nelson, $19.99 4
5. "Jack Kennedy" by Chris Matthews
(Simon & Schuster, $27.50) 3
6. "Spontaneous Happiness" by Andrew Weil
(Little, Brown, $27.99) -
7. "No Higher Honor" by Condoleezza Rice
(Crown, $35) 6
8. "SEAL Target Geronimo" by Chuck Pfarrer
(St. Martin's, $25.99) -
9 "Catherine the Great" by Robert K. Massie
(Random House, $35) -
10. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand
(Random House, $27) 10
