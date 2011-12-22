NEW YORK Dec 22 Stephen King's "11/22/63" held on to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday for the second week.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 1

2. "Locked On" by Tom Clancy with Mark Greaney (Putnam, $28.95) -

3. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3

4. "Kill Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 5

5. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James (Knopf, $25.95) 4

6. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 8

7. "Red Mist" by Patricia Cornwell Putnam, $27.95 2

8. "Explosive Eighteen" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) 7

9. "The Drop" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99) 6

10. "V Is for Vengeance" by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $27.95) 9

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1

2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2

3. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 3

4. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach, illus. by Ricardo Cortés (Akashic, $14.95) 4

5. "Jack Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $27.50) 6

6. "Nearing Home" by Billy Graham (Thomas Nelson, $19.99) 14

7. "Being George Washington" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $26) 5

8. "Paula Deen's Southern Cooking Bible" by Paula Deen with Melissa Clark (Simon & Schuster, $29.99) 15

9. "Guinness World Records 2012" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 7

10. "Through My Eyes" by Tim Tebow with Nathan Whitaker (Harper, $26.99) 10