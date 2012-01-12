UPDATE 5-Adele sweeps Grammy awards in shock victory over Beyonce
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Adele won the top three Grammy awards on Sunday, taking home the statuettes for album, record and song of the year in a shock victory over Beyonce.
NEW YORK Jan 12 "Private: #1 Suspect" jumped to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.
The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "Private: #1 Suspect" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) -
2. "Love in a Nutshell" by Janet Evanovich & Dorien Kelly (St. Martin's, $27.99) -
3. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James (Knopf, $25.95) 2
4. "77 Shadow Street" by Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28) 1
5. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 3
6. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 10
7. "Locked On" by Tom Clancy with Mark Greaney (Putnam, $28.95) 4
8. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 6
9. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 7
10. "Kill Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 5
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1
2. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, with Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice (Morrow, $26.99) -
3. "Real Marriage" by Mark & Grace Driscoll (Thomas Nelson, $22.99) -
4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2
5. "Taking People with You" by David Novak (Portfolio, $25.95) -
6. "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $30) 7
7. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 4
8. "The Dash Diet Action Plan" by Marla Heller (Grand Central, $22.99) -
9. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 3
10. "Catherine the Great" by Robert K. Massie (Random House, $35) 10
MANILA, Feb 13 A war on drugs in the Philippines has given rise to a culture of impunity and President Rodrigo Duterte is making too many policy decisions without consultation, according to former leader Fidel Ramos.
Feb 12 The pop world's reigning divas dueled on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday, raising eyebrows with cleavage-baring looks, and politically charged fashion statements found a voice on the music industry's big night.