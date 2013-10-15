LONDON Oct 15 New Zealand author Eleanor Catton won the 2013 Man Booker prize for English fiction on Tuesday for her novel "The Luminaries", to become the youngest winner in the award's 45-year history.

Chair of judges Robert Macfarlane described 28-year-old Catton's second novel - set in the New Zealand gold rush of 1866 - as a wonder of structure and story-telling.

"The Luminaries is a magnificent novel: awesome in its structural complexity, addictive in its story-telling and magical in its conjuring of a world of greed and gold," he said. (Reporting by Paul Casciato)