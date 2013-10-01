LONDON Oct 1 Fans of fictional everywoman
Bridget Jones have taken to social media to express their
outrage that novelist Helen Fielding has killed off love
interest Mark Darcy in her latest novel.
In "Bridget Jones: Mad about The Boy", the 30-something
London singleton obsessed with her romantic life, weight and
cigarette consumption who captured the zeitgeist of the 1990s,
has become a 50-something widowed mother of two with a toy-boy.
"SPOILER ALERT:Nooooooooooooooooooooooooo! New Bridget Jones
book is not what we were expecting," tweeted Amanda
@mosschop2000 on Tuesday.
Fielding's original novel "Bridget Jones's Diary" came out
in 1996, and "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" followed in
1999. The two novels sold more than 15 million copies worldwide.
The character's bumbling appeal carried over into two films
starring Renée Zellweger as Bridget, alongside Hugh Grant and
Colin Firth as Mark Darcy, and spawned a genre of revelatory
columns, books, television shows and other movies.
The Darcy figure in Fielding's novels takes his name from
the aloof hero of "Pride and Prejudice" created by early 19th
century English novelist Jane Austen.
That role was played by Firth in a BBC television adaptation
that forged his image as a heartthrob with a scene of him
emerging from a pond in a white shirt plastered to his chest.
Some fans refused to accept that Fielding could kill off her
Darcy, a brooding human rights lawyer who rescues Bridget from a
Thai prison in the second film.
"Darcy hasn't died. Call me stubborn, fine, but I refuse to
accept the new book as 'Bridget Jones' canon," tweeted Charlotte
Runcie@charlotteruncie.
Twitter feeds of women's lifestyle magazines and
entertainment websites lit up with gossip, advice and the v. bad
quantities of cigarettes and chardonnay needed to digest the
news.
Grazia's Grazia_Live Twitter feed produced a round-up of the
best Mr. Darcy moments and Harper's Bazaar UK offered advice to
the fictional character on how to use social media for dating
and introducing her new boyfriend to her children.
"DON'T update your Facebook status to say you're widowed.
Just don't. It's social media gone mad," the magazine advises.
"DO agree to be set up by friends. Friends of friends are
safe territory. Especially if they wear woolly jumpers made by
their mums and have the same name as a Jane Austen hero."
Bridget Jones, who originally sprang from Fielding's
newspaper column in the 1990s, also grapples in the new book
with the cringe-making challenges of social media.
Jones laments drunken texting, skinny jeans and the fact she
has no Twitter followers.
"Do not text when drunk," Jones says in an excerpt from the
new novel released on Twitter and Facebook in May. "A text is
gone at the brush of a fingertip, like a nuclear bomb or Exocet
missile."
"Mad about The Boy" is due out in Oct and will also be
published as an e-book and audiobook, according to Jonathan
Cape, a part of the Random House publishing company.
(Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)