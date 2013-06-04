Interserve names Debbie White as CEO
March 7 Support services and construction company Interserve Plc named Debbie White as chief executive, with effect from Sept. 1.
LONDON, June 4 "Noughts and Crosses" author Malorie Blackman was named Britain's Children's Laureate, on Tuesday.
The post recognises outstanding achievement and the importance of exceptional authors in encouraging reading.
Blackman, whose books tackle issues including racism and ethnic identity will use the role to get "more young people reading more," she told Reuters.
"I aim to make reading more irresistible and I want more children to love and be enthusiastic about stories and books," she said.
She will promote the availability of a wider range of literature for children.
"I want books with more diverse genres and more translated books to be available to broaden the reading horizons of every child."
She will continue the work of previous laureate, "The Gruffalo" author Julia Donaldson, in championing the role of public libraries, which have been closing due to government spending cuts.
She highlighted the importance of libraries in enabling her to become an author, and said that without them children from poorer backgrounds would not have access to technology like personal computers that are now vital for learning.
"Libraries are one of the only truly classless institutions, and if they close down literacy levels, reading ability and educational attainment are going to suffer."
"I appreciate that budgets are tight but shutting down libraries is very, very short-sighted."
Blackman who started her working life as a computer programmer wants to get children to use technology to create their own works and to share them.
As well as Donaldson, previous laureates have included Anthony Browne, Michael Rosen and Anne Fine. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by Paul Casciato)
March 7 Support services and construction company Interserve Plc named Debbie White as chief executive, with effect from Sept. 1.
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to struggle with declining sales for about four years.
TAIPEI, March 7 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday buoyed by industrial and electronic shares, while Asian shares traded flat tracking overnight Wall Street losses. A lack of detail on U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals, his isolationist stance and setbacks in filling his Cabinet have caused some investors to question whether the post-election rally has run its course as stock valuations become stretched. As of 0308 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0