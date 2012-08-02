TOKYO Aug 2 Aaron Burr, a lawyer and politician
in the early years of the United States, has long had a
reputation as a villain, mainly due to his famous killing of
political rival Alexander Hamilton in a duel in 1804.
But in his book, "The Heartbreak of Aaron Burr," author
Henry Brands paints a vastly different picture of a modern,
progressive man who believed that women were the intellectual
equals of men, and who was devoted to his only daughter,
Theodosia.
"I knew the story of Aaron Burr as a public figure. I knew
that he was considered to be one of the great villains and
scoundrels of American history. I know that that was a somewhat
suspect interpretation, because the history has all been written
by people who had reasons to despise Burr," Brands said.
He added that he was immediately struck by the fresh view of
Burr that his research revealed.
"The first thing was the extremely modern, progressive
sensibility of Aaron Burr, who was a century or two ahead of his
time in believing that women were fully the intellectual equals
of men, and therefore, that education would not be wasted on
them - which was the common view of the time."
This showed in his education and treatment of Theodosia, who
became his confidante as soon as she was old enough and wrote
him letters in an unusually close and frank correspondence for
most of her life, and one which Brands used as the basis for
much of his book.
"These letters reveal Burr to be enormously charming, and
with a wonderful sense of humor," Brands said.
"In fact, in the journal that he kept when he was in exile
in Europe, which really was intended as an extended letter to
Theo, he's able to deal with his reverses and always keep his
sense of humor about it, even when it's clear that he's slowly
starving. He had to peddle all of his books, sell his clothes,
had to give up decent wine."
But the relationship between the two ended abruptly when the
ship that Theodosia was on disappeared at sea on her way to
visit Burr in New York from her home in South Carolina. It was
either shipwrecked or attacked by pirates in the winter of 1812
and 1813. The tragedy is the heartbreak of the book's title.
"The image that I had that just haunted me was Burr walking
the waterfront in New York, waiting for the ship to come in, day
after day. But the ship never came in, and he never found out
what happened, whether she had been taken by the British, or
taken by pirates," he said.
"Almost certainly the ship went down at sea with all hands
and all passengers, but it was odd that there was no wreckage.
These are wooden ships, and wood floats. But nothing. Nothing."
Burr himself lived for another 23 years.
Brands decided to write the book in the present tense, part
of an experiment in what he calls telling history "from the
inside out" by illuminating individual moments in history and
stripping them of the framing, with prefaces and so on, common
to so many history books.
"My belief is, my hope is, that readers will be attracted
simply because it's a good story, and they'll keep reading
simply because it's a good story," he said.
"And when they get to the end, without realizing it, they
will have learned something they didn't know about American
history."
