LONDON Nov 11 A long-lost story by American
crime writer Cornell Woolrich, best known for film adaptations
of his works including Alfred Hitchcock's "Rear Window,"
appeared in print this week for the first time in 73 years.
"Never Kick a Dick," which uses the now outdated slang for
detective, last appeared in 1938 in "Double Detective" magazine.
Andrew Gulli, managing editor of The Strand Magazine which
specializes in crime fiction and short stories, has just
published it again after the author's estate approached him.
"This is a very big mystery," said Gulli, when asked why it
had taken so long for the work to re-surface.
"Woolrich's stories have been put into anthologies thousands
of times."
Initially Gulli suspected it may be because the story, set
on the penthouse floor of the Miami-Coney Plaza, was a poor
example of Woolrich's writing. "But from reading the story it's
a good quality tale with strong elements of noir."
"Never Kick" is around 9,000 words long and tells the story
of a swindler called Tricks Bernstein who seizes an opportunity
to get his own back on New York mobster Big Boy Barnes who had
chased him out of town.
But the tables are turned when Barnes works out what has
happened, and detective Driscoll happily takes a back seat as
the two criminals slug it out for themselves.
A leading light in the noir tradition whose most productive
period was the 1940s, Woolrich often published under different
names, and his 1942 story "It Had to Be Murder," the basis for
Rear Window, appeared under the byline William Irish.
More than 30 movies were made from his novels and short
stories, including Francois Truffaut's "The Bride Wore Black"
starring Jeanne Moreau as a woman out for deadly revenge.
Gulli said Woolrich's writing was well suited to big screen
adaptations, possibly explaining his popularity in Hollywood.
"His work didn't have a 'dollar-per-word' feel to it like
some other noir writers," he explained.
"It was very bare-boned. I think his works lent themselves
well to Hollywood as producers and screenwriters can be very
impatient and want something ready out of the box."
Despite the success of his books in the cinema, Woolrich's
reputation in the literary world is less secure.
His biographer Francis Nevins once said of his writing:
"Purely on its merits as prose, it's dreadful," and rated
Woolrich as the fourth best crime writer of his time behind
Dashiell Hammett, Erle Stanley Gardner and Raymond Chandler.
Gulli disagreed. "Woolrich has always played second fiddle
to Hammett and Chandler, but they at times could be a little
formulaic," he said.
"Woolrich was always an inventor, and what I love about him
also is that there are no clear-cut endings, things are always a
little murky.
"A lot of writers can be very cynical and that passes for
art," added Gulli. "But with Woolrich you can detect beneath it
all a slight smile and a touch of idealism."