LONDON Jan 3 Three of the five 2011 Costa
Book Award categories were won by debut authors on Tuesday,
while Booker Prize winner Julian Barnes lost out to Andrew
Miller for the best novel honour.
Poet and first-time biographer Matthew Hollis scooped the
Costa biography award for "Now All Roads Leads to France: The
Last Years of Edward Thomas" about the war poet who died in
action during World War One.
Christie Watson, a children's nurse, was named 2011 debut
novelist for "Tiny Sunbirds Far Away" about a Nigerian family
forced to leave a comfortable urban life for poverty in the
countryside.
And Moira Young won the children's book category for her
first novel "Blood Red Road" set in a lawless future land where
Saba sets out to find her missing twin brother.
In the novel category, Andrew Miller won with his sixth
novel "Pure", beating Barnes whose "The Sense of an Ending" was
the Booker Prize winner in October.
And poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy picked up the poetry prize
with her latest collection "The Bees".
The winner of each category receives a cheque for 5,000
pounds ($7,800). The overall winner, who earns a further 30,000
pounds, is announced on Jan. 24.
Since the introduction of the Book of the Year award in
1985, it has been won nine times by a novel, four times by a
debut novel, five times by a biography, seven times by a
collection of poetry and once by a children's book.
The 2010 Costa Book of the Year winner was "Of Mutability"
by poet Jo Shapcott.
