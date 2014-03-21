LONDON, March 21 A tongue-in-cheek book that
purports to deal with an awkward but critical issue, "How to Poo
on a Date", scooped an award for the Oddest Book Title of the
Year on Friday.
The winner of the Diagram Prize, awarded annually since 1978
and based on a public vote since 2000, beat out other titles
including "Are Trout South African?" and "Working-Class Cats:
The Bodega Cats of New York City".
The prize, which carries no cash award, is run by The
Bookseller, a British-based business magazine and website for
the book industry.
"The public have chosen wisely. Not only have they picked a
title that truly captures the spirit of the prize, they have
selected a manual that can help one through life's more
challenging and delicate moments," Horace Bent, described as
"custodian of the prize", said in a press release.
The Diagram Award was founded in 1978 at the annual
Frankfurt Book Fair and was first awarded to "Proceedings of the
Second International Workshop on Nude Mice".
Previous winners include "Cooking with Poo", a Thai cookbook
by Bangkok resident Saiyuud Diwong, whose nickname is Poo, and
last year's winner "Goblinproofing One's Chicken Coop".
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)