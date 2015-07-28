NEW YORK, July 28 A new book by much-loved children's author Dr. Seuss hit stores on Tuesday, 24 years after his death.

"What Pet Should I Get?" was discovered in 2013 while the author's widow was cleaning out his office in their California home. Publishers said it is expected to be followed by least two other books based on material left by the prolific and award-winning author Theodor Geisel, who wrote under the pen-name Dr. Seuss and who died in 1991.

Cathy Goldsmith, the author's former art director, has said "What Pet Should I Get?" was probably written between 1958 and 1962. It features the brother and sister characters introduced in the Dr. Seuss book "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish," which was published in 1960, and centers on their trip to a pet store to pick out a new friend.

Geisel wrote and illustrated more than 45 books, including "The Cat in the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," before his death at the age of 87. More than 650 million copies of his works have been sold worldwide.

"What Pet Should I Get?" is published by Random House Children's Books, a unit of Germany-based media group Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)