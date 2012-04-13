EDINBURGH, April 13 By Ian MacKenzie
EDINBURGH, April 13 Amid a UK-Argentine
diplomatic and trade face-off over the Falkland islands, retired
Royal Marine Brigadier Ian Gardiner - who commanded a Marine
company in the 1982 Falklands war -- thinks a new Argentine
attack on the islands is unlikely.
With a British force crucially including aircraft, and
defence systems lacking in 1982 covering the islands, he
suggests the most feasible plan would be to lull the UK into a
false sense of security and then stage a surprise airborne
assault to capture the island's airbase and prevent British
reinforcement of the South Atlantic archipelago.
The islands, known as the Malvinas by Argentina, lie some
300 miles from the Argentine mainland, but the British navy
would make an invasion by sea virtually impossible.
Loss of the airfield, however, would probably mean an end to
Britain's hold over the Falklands. Another effort to retake the
islands would be doomed without air cover, and the UK government
has scrapped the navy's aircraft carriers.
Retired Major General Julian Thompson, who as a brigadier
commanded the Marine Brigade in the 1982 war, is also on record
as saying that without carriers Britain would be unable to
recapture the islands again.
Gardiner suggests populist politics in Argentina, where
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the country's first woman
president, won election for a second term last October, and the
possibility of oil around the Falklands had inflamed feelings
there.
Gardiner made the comments to Reuters following the release
of his book, "The Yompers" (published by Pen and Sword
Military), which gives a vivid and penetrating account of the
actions of 45 Commando in the bitter mid-winter fighting to
retake the Falklands.
The Yompers refers to the young Marines, whose term for
cross-country hikes laden down with arms and survival kit is
known as "yomping".
Gardiner gives a graphic account of the trail to war, and of
the yomp across East Falkland island in appalling wintry
conditions - on foot because the Argentines had sunk the ship
transporting the main re-supply and troop-carrying helicopters -
and into the battle for the Two Sisters peaks that opened the
way to the capture of Stanley, the islands' capital.
Gardiner also published in 2006 an account of his service as
a young Marine on secondment to Oman's army in its Dhofar war
against communist guerrillas where he got his baptism in battle
in 1973-75.
"In The Service of the Sultan" is a vivid account of the
fight to prevent the communist insurgency from threatening the
key exporting route for oil from the Gulf. Both books provide
thoughtful commentaries on the issues of command, control and
motivation of troops in training and in combat.
Gardiner joined the Royal Marines in 1968 and also served in
Northern Ireland before retiring in 2001 with the rank of
brigadier. His final appointment was as military secretary to
the Military Committee of NATO in Brussels, where he was
involved in the political/strategic direction of the Kosovo
conflict.
