LONDON, June 10 Police are investigating reports
that a copy of "50 Shades" author E.L. James's latest novel,
"Grey", has been stolen just a week before publication, her
British publisher Random House said on Wednesday.
A publicity firm representing Random House said that the
latest in James's series of hugely successful erotic novels
would still be published as scheduled on June 18, which is the
fictional character Christian Grey's birthday.
"We have no further comment to make due to an ongoing police
investigation," the statement said.
Reports of the book's theft had been circulating, raising
fears that it could be leaked or that extracts could be sold to
the media.
The trilogy about the erotic relationship between a college
student, Anastasia Steele, and business tycoon Grey, is one of
the most successful series in the history of publishing, with
more than 125 million books sold.
The trilogy was mostly told from the point of view of
Anastasia, but James has said the new book looks at the affair
from Grey's vantage point.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)