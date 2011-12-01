LONDON Dec 1 A history of cancer, "The
Emperor of All Maladies", won the 2011 Guardian First Book Award
on Thursday, beating four works of fiction also on the
shortlist.
The author, American oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee, has
described the work as a "biography" of cancer, or "an attempt to
enter the mind of this immortal illness, to understand its
personality, to demystify its behaviour".
The annual prize organised by British newspaper The
Guardian, and worth 10,000 pounds ($16,000) to the winner, is
open to all first-time authors writing in English or translated
into English across all genres in the last year.
"It is a great and distinct honour to be selected for this
award," Mukherjee said.
"In recognising The Emperor of All Maladies, the judges have
also recognised the extraordinary courage and resilience of the
men and women who struggle with illness, and the men and women
who struggle to treat illnesses."
The other shortlisted works were "Pigeon English" by Stephen
Kelman, "Down The Rabbit Hole" by Juan Pablo Villalobos, "The
Collaborator" by Mirza Waheed and "The Submission" by Amy
Waldman.
