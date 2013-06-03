By Nigel Stephenson
| HAY-ON-WYE, Wales, June 3
books are rising as the Internet drives the trade off dusty
shelves and into the digital age, a leading expert said this
weekend.
Matthew Haley, head of the books, manuscripts and
photographs department at auction house Bonhams in London, said
the rise of online catalogues and aggregators of booksellers'
stock meant more collectors were aware when a rare find came on
the market.
"More people can find it and there is only one of them
around," he told an audience at the Hay Festival, adding this
was pushing prices of the rare and the one-off higher.
At the same time, demand was growing for what he termed
"quirkiana" or books on specialist, niche topics.
"We see that the mid-rank is really the struggling area of
the market, which in our terms would be books between 100 pounds
and a thousand," Haley said.
Into this category he put books that, while rare, were not
unique, and modern first editions as potential purchasers could
scour the web for other examples more easily than in the past.
With prices rising at the top and bottom of the market but
easing in the middle, the overall value of the market was
holding at up to $600 million a year, he said.
Haley said the outlook for second-hand bookshops, which he
said were closing "at a tremendous rate", was not good.
"I fear that we are going to see the end of the serendipity
of browsing through a bookshop and finding a book you didn't
know you wanted," he said.
He said some in the industry forecast digital books would
outsell printed books in Britain in 2015. Yet the shift to
digital publishing only made physical books more alluring to
many people.
"There is no substitute for handling a book," he said,
adding many people still treasured the feel of crisp paper or
the smell of an old volume.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)