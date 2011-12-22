TOKYO Dec 22 On Benjamin Buchholz's
second day in Iraq as a U.S. army officer, a young Iraqi girl
was struck and killed by a military convoy while trying to catch
a bottle of water thrown to children by the roadside as a gift.
The tragedy and its aftermath -- wailing women, townspeople
up in arms, the girl's body on the road covered with a blanket
-- haunted him, eventually becoming the seed of a novel that
helped him fulfill an old dream of becoming a writer.
"The image of that girl on the roadway stuck with me for a
long time and fused with some other things that happened,"
Buchholz said in a telephone interview from his home in New
Jersey, where he is now studying for a graduate degree.
"This book is definitely not non-fiction, it's a
fictionalized processing of this whole town and this whole
experience, trying to make sense of it. The same way you
wouldn't call 'Catch-22' or 'For Whom the Bell Tolls'
non-fiction, or any of these other books about war."
Buchholz's debut novel, "One Hundred and One Nights," is
narrated by its central character Abu Saheeh, a native Iraqi who
has returned after 13 years in the United States, running a
mobile phone shop and trying to rebuild his life.
As he stands watching U.S. military traffic outside his shop
one evening, he meets Layla, a 14-year-old girl who loves
Britney Spears, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and everything else
American. Their friendship grows as Abu Saheeh is drawn deeply
into the shifting alliances of his town and reminded of his
painful past -- with ultimately cataclysmic results.
The book's echo of the great Middle Eastern epic, "The One
Thousand and One Nights," is deliberate, working with traditions
of oral storytelling programmed into mankind through
generations.
"The idea I set out when I was writing it was that I was
going to have this little girl appear every day and tell this
man who's psychologically wounded little tales, and keep him
going the way that Scheherazade would tell tales to keep herself
alive," Buchholz said.
"We know Layla's going to come, and we know that the next
night she's going to come and tell a story, and we know how
these two characters will interact. Those are little warm-up
things to get the crowd going and get them into the situation --
and I think it's a really nice literary device from the time
when people would tell stories to each other," he added.
"Then the frame breaks down as he breaks down a little
later."
Though Abu Saheeh is based slightly on a man Buchholz came
to know during his year in the southern Iraqi town of Safwan,
other bits of the enigmatic Iraqi's personality came from the
men who taught him at the U.S. Defense Language Institute, where
he was based while writing the book.
In the end, though, Abu Saheeh is fiction, and while
Buchholz said writing from the point of view of an Iraqi man was
a challenge that he enjoyed.
"If I were just to write what I know and write from my own
perspective, I would have gotten bored. It just takes such a
long time to produce a novel, and I don't think I could hear
myself echo in my own head for that long," he said.
He figured that any Americanisms that crept in could be
explained by Abu Saheeh's long sojourn in the United States.
"As for whether it's presumptuous or not to write from
somebody else's point of view, I think that's the big leap of
faith you have to take as an author of fiction," he said.
"If you're not writing non-fiction you're taking a leap
somewhere, and what comes out is good enough that the reader
leaps along with you - or it's not."
