NEW YORK Nov 9 The debt-laden and unbalanced
United States economy faces a historic crisis that calls for
fundamental changes including higher taxes and major political
reforms, economist Jeffrey Sachs argues in his new book.
"At the root of America's economic crisis lies a moral
crisis: the decline of civic virtue among America's political
and economic elite," Sachs, a professor at Columbia University
and a special adviser to United Nations Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon, states at the outset of "The Price of Civilization."
Much of the polemical book, which calls on wealthier
Americans to pay more taxes and lauds the more socially minded
economic systems in Scandinavia, is a direct assault on the Tea
Party and libertarian philosophy that have come to dominate the
U.S. Republican Party in recent years.
No surprise there, as Sachs for years has been a vocal
champion of the dispossessed throughout the world in his role
as director of the Earth Institute at Columbia and through his
columns, speeches and books.
Also, not surprisingly, the book has riled conservative
critics for whom hiking taxes is anathema in today's politics.
"The book's veneer of economic analysis cannot conceal what
is essentially a crusade against the free enterprise ethic of
our republic," Wisconsin Republican U.S. Representative Paul
Ryan wrote in a scathing review in The Wall Street Journal.
In the first half of the book, Sachs explains how he thinks
the country got where it is today, with its mammoth budget
deficits, dilapidated infrastructure, high unemployment and a
population suffused with angry politics and consumerism.
"We have become like the rats that press a lever for
instant pleasure, courting exhaustion and ultimately
starvation," he writes.
A major culprit, in Sachs's view, was the Reagan
administration's "incorrect diagnosis that 'big government' had
caused the economic crises of the 1970s."
He says this resulted in tax cuts on higher incomes,
restrained federal spending on civilian programs, deregulation
of major industries and outsourcing of government services.
"The deepest political impact of the Reagan era was the
demonization of taxes," he said.
Other targets of his ire: Wall Street, corporations,
passive Democrats, and President Barack Obama.
"The Obama administration has been a government of
continuity rather than change, as Wall Street, the lobbyists,
and the military have remained at the center of American power
and policy," Sachs writes in one of many passages critical of
the Obama White House.
PRESCRIPTIONS FOR CHANGE
Sachs, whose previous books include "The End of Poverty"
and "Common Wealth," supports his arguments with loads of data
and citations ranging from opinion polls to philosophers.
The Buddha, he writes, "counseled us wisely about
humanity's innate tendency to chase transient illusions rather
than to keep our minds and lives focused on deeper, longer-term
sources of well being."
Perhaps anticipating conservative critics like Ryan, Sachs
repeatedly cites classic free-market advocates like Wilhelm
Ropke, Milton Friedman and Friedrich Hayek for his arguments.
The latter two economists, along with John Maynard Keynes,
Paul Samuelson and Adam Smith, Sachs writes, "were fully aware
... of the need for the government to be deeply engaged in
public education, road building, scientific discovery,
environmental protection, financial regulation and many other
activities."
Sachs's prescriptions to get the U.S. out of its funk, if
mostly of a liberal bent, have something for everybody.
He recommends a rise in public subsidies for unemployed
young people to return to school; increased spending on
infrastructure; ending the Bush tax cuts; and cutting the
military's budget. But he also urges suspension of fiscal
stimulus and the Fed's "quantitative easing" money policy.
"Monetary policy cannot solve America's employment
problem," Sachs writes. "Temporary jobs in construction can be
created through a Fed-led housing bubble, but when the bubble
bursts we are left with the reality that America's
manufacturing employment has fallen further under the weight of
foreign competition and America's lack of global
competitiveness.
"They are no solution for America's job crisis and threaten
to destabilize the financial markets and undermine the
country's long-term budget solvency," Sachs says.
Besides raising taxes on the wealthy, Sachs calls for a
value-added tax and a tax on financial transactions, curbing
tax evasion, and raising taxes on oil companies and banks.
As though to stress the fundamental nature of the country's
current problems, Sachs also suggests addressing the political
stalemates of the current day by reforming the Constitution
"toward more parliamentarism, perhaps aiming toward a
French-style mixed presidential-parliamentary system," with
executive and legislative branches under a prime minister.
Such a system, he writes, would imbue politicians with a
longer-term perspective of four to six years rather than the
current two-year cycle, provide more proportional
representation, and give more voting power to the poor.
Ultimately, Sachs places much of his hope in American
youth, ethnically diverse "millennials" he says are socially
liberal, better educated and more trusting of government.
Conversely, the Tea Party -- which he calls a "concoction
of the anger of middle-aged, middle class white Americans" who
are "easily manipulated" by status-quo interests - is aging.
"Time is against them," Sachs writes.
(Editing by Peter Bohan)