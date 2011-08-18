TOKYO Aug 18 (Reuters Life!) - As a child, Kristen Wolf
set up a makeshift altar in the driveway of her home,
decorating a desk with a white cloth and a crucifix before
proceeding to conduct a Mass and causing a stir that resulted
in a reprimand.
The move came, she now says, from a sense that she was left
outside the center of Catholic tradition and spirituality by
her gender, a feeling that led her decades later to write "The
Way," a re-imagining of the story of Jesus with a woman in the
central role.
"I had a very definite sense, even as a young child, of
being somehow excluded from my spiritual experience," Wolf said
in a recent telephone interview.
"As I looked on it, the church leaders could only be male
and our God was male, the main player was the Father's only
son. The women were mostly in ancillary roles ... I never felt
there was a heroic female."
Decades later, after attending Georgetown University in
Washington, D.C. and studying the Bible and mythology, as well
as reading retellings of once-male stories from a female point
of view, Wolf thought there was a need for a new take on the
Biblical tale of the Messiah.
The result was the story of Anna, a tomboy in ancient
Palestine whose androgynous appearance leads to her being
disguised as a boy and sold to shepherds. Captured and taught
by a group of women who live according to an ancient
philosophy, she tries to spread their teachings to ordinary
people.
Wolf said that she didn't want to be critical of any
religion, but instead sought to tap into one of the major
stories still told in modern society -- just from a slightly
different angle.
"The stories need to be dusted off and re-invigorated. My
intention was to create a new story that we tell differently,
that brings out the timelessness of this story, this person
Jesus," she said.
"It captures that timelessness but reshapes it so it
becomes relevant in our lives again."
The book took some time to be sold to a publisher, but Wolf
said she felt that was due at least as much to difficult times
in the industry and her own status as a debut novelist. She
noted that much of the response since it was launched has been
positive.
While there were pleasures and perils involved in retelling
such a famous story, she found the overall experience was
"thrilling."
"You already have, intrinsically, a powerful, moving,
evocative story and character that has already stood the test
of time. It's as if you're working with a great masterpiece of
human emotion," she said.
"Which probably also ties into why you're at peril, because
you're taking something that is powerful and you are willing to
alter it. Your intention is to refresh it but I suppose there's
always the risk that you don't."
