* Jill Abramson: top journalist, Times exec, dog lover
* Releases puppy book that arose from online pet column
NEW YORK, Oct 12 As the first female executive
editor of The New York Times in the newspaper's 160-year
history, Jill Abramson is at the pinnacle of the media world.
But just as she is starting in the top job at the Times,
she has a new lighthearted book out about a surprising topic --
her passion for her puppy.
If that seems incongruous for a woman known for serious
investigative journalism and now charged with charting the
future of "The Gray Lady," Abramson believes her energy raising
"Scout" is a perfect counterpoint to the rigors of journalism.
"I don't want to say one is harder than the other.
Journalism is something where experience and judgment help you
do the right thing," she told Reuters in an interview. "A
puppy's behavior is pretty unpredictable and isn't something
you can control very easily."
Published this week, "The Puppy Diaries: Raising a Dog
Named Scout" continues Abramson's popular 2009 online pet
column about the highs and lows of the first year with her
English golden retriever. It's a book she feels almost wrote
itself before she took up her executive editor job in
September.
Abramson, 57, is married with two children and an author of
books about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and the
women of Harvard Law. Her new book finds her wondering if she
would be a fit dog mother again after her previous dog died.
The book mentions some work colleagues and friends who
shared her canine passion -- and others who expressed
disappointment she agreed to write a dog column after being
persuaded by its popularity.
"A part of my life is I am just a dog nut. And most of the
people who work with me at the Times know that and doing the
online column was fun. I did some real reporting for it," she
said. "I had never really written anything that engaged people
in such a personal way."
While some might raise their eyebrows again with her new
book, she said, "I don't worry about it too much."
UNPREDICTABLE LIFE
Besides some dog truths, the book offers readers a small
glimpse of Abramson's life juggling work at the Times, a home
in Connecticut, an apartment in Manhattan and her two children
and marriage to a Harvard classmate.
Her book offers advice about such pet issues as adoption or
rescue, diets and training and is mindful of the tough
economy.
"Whether you get an animal from a shelter or purchase a dog
obviously deals with whether you are privileged and have money
or not. I certainly don't assume that the audience for the book
has unlimited resources to throw at raising a pet. So I am
aware that I am lucky," she said.
The book also mentions several personal accidents,
including Abramson learning to walk again after being hit by a
truck in New York's Times Square in 2007 to a hiking accident
in 2010 which helped her bond with Scout.
"I have learned something that everybody knows inherently,
and that is, life is just unpredictable," she said.
On her new role at the Times, she said she will still bring
what has always motivated her -- "the thrill of a good story."
On the future of the newspaper, which like all newspapers
has struggled to overcome declining advertising revenue, she
still sees reliable news having a future.
"There is a tremendous thirst in society for quality news
-- information that has been carefully analyzed and gracefully
written and accurate," she said. "That isn't going to change.
The more information that is out there, the thirst for reliable
information gets even bigger."
On life, her book ends with a quote by American humorist
James Thurber, "Dogs are obsessed with being happy."
"It is important to try and expose yourself in your life to
things that are happy and I think there are few living beings
that can make you happy quicker than a dog," she said.
